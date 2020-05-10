The Ronan Fire Department responded to a fire at the Tire Depot early Sunday morning just south of Polson.
The Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department assisted with the fire and shared images of the Blaze with Montana Right Now. They say the fire was under control when they shared these pictures on Facebook at 6:30 Sunday morning.
We reached out to the Ronan Fire Department for more information.
This wasn't the first time the Tire Depot has caught on fire, according to the missoulian the facility had large fires in 2016 and 2001