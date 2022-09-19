Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project

MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19.

Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days.

This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into town because of more construction on Mullan Road.

This means morning commutes already impacted by construction on Mullan will be impacted further this week, so crews can complete water main work.

Instead of taking Flynn Lane through, people will need to take Mary Jane Boulevard.

Flynn Lane will also be closed where it meets Broadway.

Madison Ebner lives off Mullan and shared her frustration.

“Before all the construction happened, it was probably 15 minutes to get to work, and now, we’re talking like 30… 45 minutes," Ebner said. "It’s been a lot. My neighborhood has a huge detour through it, too.”

Crews are creating roundabouts, developing roads, water and sewer lines to support more development in the area west of Reserve Street.

It aims to improve connectivity between Broadway and Mullan, and will eventually make the area easier for mass transit, biking and walking.

Shane Stack, Missoula County's public works director, said the water main on Flynn Lane will serve as the back-bone for water and sewage in the area.

Overall, the project's continuing well, with the Mary Jane roundabout likely to partially open Monday, Stack said.

“Westbound traffic will be shifted to the roundabout," Stack said. "The eastbound traffic will still be on the detour but it’ll free us up to do a little bit of cleanup work on the detour, freshen it up a little bit.”

The Flynn Lane closure is expected to be three to five days.

The entire Mullan BUILD project is estimated to finish in summer 2023.

The City and County will hold an open house at Hellgate Elementary Tuesday, September 27, to answer questions about the project and construction schedule from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.