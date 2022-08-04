WALLACE, Idaho - Traffic over Lookout Pass was backed up due to a crash that has left one dead and started a wildland fire next to I-90 Thursday

A 72-year-old man driving a 2021 Toyota van hit a 2008 Kenworth pulling an empty trailer head-on Idaho State Police (ISP) said in a release.

The collision reportedly caused both vehicles to become fully engulfed and started a wildland fire on the roadside.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 69-year-old passenger was airlifted to a local hospital. Both were from North Dakota.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 72-year-old man from Kingston, Idaho, was taken to a local hospital.

Traffic was initially blocked on I-90 for about two hours while emergency responders were on scene.

ISP says the road was severely damaged due to the fire, causing traffic in the area to be re-routed.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said pilot cars are being used on I-90 and are piloting 20 minutes of eastbound traffic followed by 20 minutes of westbound traffic.

Travelers should be prepared for extended delays in the area of the crash until the roadway can be repaired.

The incident is currently under investigation.

