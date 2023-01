UPDATE: 10:22 a.m.

Traffic is now moving at mile-marker 118 I-90 eastbound, Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in an alert.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is blocking both I-90 east bound lanes west of Clinton.

The crash is located at mile-marker 118.5, 2.50 miles east of Clinton-Exit 120, according to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 online road report.