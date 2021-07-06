UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 9:33 P.M.
Traffic has resumed to normal again, according to an alert.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Traffic is being diverted at Brooks and Paxson Street due to an accident, according to an alert.
