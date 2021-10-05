MISSOULA, Mont. - The traffic signal at the intersection of East Broadway and Madison Street will be turned off on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6-8 a.m.
The City’s Signals, Streetlights & Communications Shop says they are repairing a damaged controller cabinet.
Traffic control, including flaggers, will be in place, but drivers and bicyclists are encouraged to plan an alternate route for your morning commute.
Once the equipment is installed and tested, the traffic signal will be returned to normal service.