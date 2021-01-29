KALISPELL, Mont. - A group of 18 snowmobilers are coming together in western Montana for a week-long trek in the name of charity.
The Montana Snowmobile Association's Trans-Montana Charity Ride raises money for the Montana chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which works to supports veterans and prevent teen suicide.
Riders will meet Friday, Jan. 29 in Kalispell and start riding the following morning. The riders will travel south, hitting six different riding areas until they end up in West Yellowstone on Thursday, Feb. 4.
When the event first started over 20 years ago, it was a true trek, snowmobiling across the entire state, organizers said. Now, they've made it a little easier on riders and drive between each location.
Rider Mark Smolen started participating six years ago.
"I came back going I'll never miss this again," Smolen said. "It was so fun, the people I met, and just the overall experience of getting to see six of the most beautiful places in Montana is just pretty amazing."
Smolen shared he's most excited to reconnect with returning riders.
The journey will end with awards and an online auction and raffle.