MISSOULA, Mont. – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a trapper education field day in Missoula on Saturday, July 8 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the FWP office (3201 Spurgin Road).
Students must register for the field day in advance: Register here. Students must also complete the free online education course prior to the field day.
To purchase a Montana resident Class C trapping license, residents 12 and older must now complete a Montana trapper education course or have purchased a trapping license in at least three prior years in Montana or another state. This course also satisfies the requirement for wolf trapping.
Montana resident trappers who have taken a wolf trapper education course but haven’t been a licensed trapper for three years will need to complete the full trapper education course to be able to trap wolves in 2023 and beyond.
Montana’s trapper education program includes online coursework and a mandatory in-person field day taught by volunteer instructors, where students can learn from experienced trappers about trapping ethics, avoidance of non-target species, fur management and safety.
Other field days will be offered in other communities around the state. For more information and to register, visit FWP.
