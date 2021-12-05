MISSOULA, Mont. - For those planning holiday travel within or outside of the U.S., the coronavirus may once again impact your plans.
According to the CDC the new Omicron COVID-19 variant has been reported in 14 states in the U.S. So far and those numbers are only expected to go up.
Health experts are watching the situation like they did with the delta variant, waiting to see how omicron's spread will effect travel.
Right now, air travelers coming into the u-s must prove a negative COVID test within a day of departure regardless of vaccination status or nationality.
With mask requirements also extended for domestic travel on planes, trains, and public transit through the middle of march.
But if the situation progresses, they're reminding us what this could look like for all of us.
"If omicron becomes too aggressive, those could change, but the good news is the travel providers are offering a lot more flexibility than they have in the past, so currently you see no change fees on airline tickets and that is set to probably get reinstated at some point," said Billie ruff, CEO of Travel Cafe.
"It's a concern if you're waiting another week to see what happens with omicron then you're going to be faced with availability changes because this is a very busy time of the year," said Ruff.
As things could change in the weeks to come, travel agencies encourage everyone to keep a close eye on rules and regulations for the areas you're traveling to and plan accordingly.