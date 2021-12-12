UPDATE AT 12:02 pm:
At this time I-90 though Livingston is closed, and travelers are being told to detour through town.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting an event in the area, and that I-90 is closed at exit 337 for westbound traffic, and exit 330 for eastbound traffic.
People are asked to use caution in town as well due to a traffic signal outage.
UPDATE AT 11:41 AM:
Severe driving conditions are no longer being reported on US-12 by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).
At this time MDT is reporting snow and ice on the road in the area and chains are still required for all towing vehicles over Lolo Pass.
In addition, chains are no longer required on I-90, however, the 5-1-1 map is still showing reports of black ice from Haugen to St. Regis.
Previous coverage:
MISSOULA, Mont. - An alert was sent out warning of severe driving conditions on Highway 12 over Lolo Pass Sunday.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there are severe driving conditions on US-12 from the Idaho State Line for about four miles.
Chains are required for all towing vehicles on US-12 at this time.
Poor road conditions are also being seen on I-90, with black ice reported on the road from about Haugen to St. Regis.
Chains are also currently required for all towing units on I-90.
For the latest road conditions, you can view the Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map here.