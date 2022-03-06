PABLO, Mont. - Earlier this week, we told you how the Tribal Education Department of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes is bringing a new experience to school students on the Flathead Reservation.
We heard from parents about their excitement for their kids to learn not just about the areas they call home but taking the education beyond the classroom.
"Learning about this curriculum coming into the school is amazing. I graduated 20 years ago, even then they had Native American history, but they didn't even have history about our own reservation," said Tara Irvine.
"It's important because it is about cultural identity and the kids learn who they are," said Jami Pluff.
"They'll just have a little bit more of an edge to learning more about themselves and it's a stepping stone in wanting to learn more," said Billie Bear.
This new curriculum specific to the Confederated Salish-Kootenai tribal culture will be embedded into the existing education from primary schools to high schools across the Flathead.
This will give tribal and non-tribal students the option to study animals, plants, names and the maps of their local reservations of places they see and experience every day.
"They're going to walk out that front door and experience as soon as they walk out, it's in their front door, it's in their back door, and I really feel it's going to, with just learning more about their surroundings, their cultural surrounding. The awareness just going to make our kids more resilient, more strong and empowered," said Norrie Dustybull Irvine, Salish-Kootenai parent and grant specialist.
Forever sharing the culture and history that lives through places like Pablo and Ronan, Montana. For all members of the community and that understanding setting the tone for future generations to live and learn about their homeland.
As higher education scholarship officer with Tribal Education Dept., Miranda Burland shares this message:
"Our voices are out there and the curriculum I think is going to be a good spot for that, to say this is who we are and what our land and resources mean to us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.