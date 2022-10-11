PABLO, Mont. - A big milestone for our Montana tribes as the bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes an historic investment in the expansion of high-speed internet in communities, two of them on Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal lands and the Blackfeet reservation.

Representatives from across the nation including the white house, traveled to Pablo today as the CSKT Chamber of Commerce for the milestone.

‘A game changer across our reservations, 'that's how the tribal community members described the 'Internet for all Initiative, ‘to help businesses, schools, and those living on these lands succeed.

Government agencies such as the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration, also known as NTIA, are launching new 'high-speed' internet programs to allow more service options, at a low cost.

The CSKT tribal chairman says the struggles members of his community faced during the pandemic served as catalyst to get something like this on Montana reservation and it's been a long time coming.

“We have so many people who don't even have internet service, we have people who have really ineffective low-quality service and to be able to have this opportunity to connect, to get access to education, health care, communications, and these are all those things that we are missing, it's a generational change,” said Tom McDonald, CSKT chairman.

For those who reside on the reservation, they tell us when it comes to their internet, sometimes they 'simply can't get anything.’

Under the 74.8 million dollars allocated to CSKT and Blackfeet reservations, through the tribal broadband community tribal programver4,000 homes in these areas are expected to receive high-speed internet... Among more places like businesses and school districts.

Which again will be a' game changer' moving forward.

Right now there is no exact timeline when this would roll out, but they're aiming for this happen over the next 24 months