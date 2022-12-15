FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - Frenchtown students in the advanced biology class are learning about taking care of the environment by raising a colony of trout.
The Frenchtown High School class received a grant for the "Trout in the Classroom" project, getting the trout eggs in November and raising them to adulthood.
Frenchtown High School science teacher Ms. Hannah Pepper teaches the class and assists the students in taking care of the colony.
"One of the reasons that I wanted to do this was so we could connect like 'this is what's going on in our backyard, and this is how much of an impact we can have on it if we're attentive, and careful and ya know, good stewards of our environment,’" said Pepper.
The students check on the Trout three times a week, feeding them, checking the pH levels in the tank, and changing the water.
"It's a lot of work but we're getting there. The students do pretty much all the work," said Pepper.
At the end of the school year, the students will release the trout into the Frenchtown pond for others to come see and enjoy.
