MISSOULA -- Some missoulians brave enough to bear freezing cold temperatures, got a Christmas treat.
The Missoula City Band put on their annual 'Tuba Christmas' event.
The sound of trumpets echoed through Bonner Park, Saturday afternoon, along with a sprinkle of jokes by the band's very own Tuba Santa.
"Oh, and remember, we can't mingle afterwards, so you'll have to get my autograph some other time," Tuba Santa and Missoula City Band's Orchestrator, Gary Gillete said.
A venue change didn't stop this tradition from happening for the 31st year.
"We're dying to make music and to make it with each other and doing it live, even though there are lots of hurdles to get up and around. Making music live for musicians is why we're musicians," Gillete said.
Instead of filling up Southgate Mall like they usually do, an outdoor venue seemed like the best way for them to follow the Missoula City-County Health Department's guidelines.
Families were seen dancing to Christmas carols, while bundled up in coats and masks.
The band didn't even have a single rehearsal, but from the sounds of their trumpets, you wouldn't be able to tell.
The songs were played by musicians as young as 13-years-old, to people in their 80's.
9-year-old Louise gave the musicians an A+ rating because she said it was fun and she liked the music.
Her younger brother, Oscar, added on a 'Merry Tuba Christmas.'
Gillet is also part of the Tuba Santa Quartet. You can see them live for an outdoor performance at Draught Works on Friday, Dec. 18.
Draught Works sponsored the Saturday event, as well as Double Front Chicken.
Local Edward Jones agents picked up all the costs needed to hold the event.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
