MISSOULA - The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center is seeking turkey donations for its annual Thanksgiving distribution.
The distribution is set for Sunday, November 22. The Food Bank is expecting to distribute holiday meals to 2,400 local families.
In order to meet the needs, the organization is asking the community to donate frozen turkeys.
"This is a truly meaningful thing that our community helps us do each year," said Aaron Brock, Executive Director of the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center in a press release. "This week, we are hoping to raise an additional 800 turkeys to keep pace with the number of families who are facing food insecurity today."
The Food Bank is accepting turkey donations at 1720 Wyoming Street, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday until 7 PM, Wednesday and Friday until 3 PM, and Saturday from 9-3 PM.