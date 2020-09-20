After Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday a vigil was held in front of the Missoula County Courthouse in her memory.
Missoula Rises and the Missoula County Democrats organized the vigil. Around 300 folks socially distanced on the court house lawn as speakers talked about RBG's life and the impact she had on women's rights.
The mournful speeches turned into a rallying cry as organizers told the crowd this is a time to turn your grief into action.
"This is a call out to every Missoula county resident to get out and vote get in to volunteer and get out all those votes because democracy works better when we vote and every vote matters," Missoula County Democrats Chair, Karen Wickersham said.
Days after RBG's passing President Trump on twitter is still pushing for the chance to nominate his third Supreme Court Justice.
But Democrats, including Governor Steve Bullock, are clapping back with reminders of 2016, when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away, and the G.O.P. made congress wait until after the election to fill the empty seat.
The election is 44 days away.