MISSOULA- Two additional weekly events held at Ogren Park Allegiance Field were announced by the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday.
Starting Tuesday, June 16, the PaddleHeads will host the first $2 Trivia Tuesday in the Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
A release from the PaddleHeads says there will be ballpark views and $2 domestic brews, a rotating $2 domestic micro beer and a food lineup.
A different trivia theme will be featured each week, starting with Movie Trivia.
Admission is free and all are welcome.
The second weekly event will be on Fridays, where a weekly stadium Happy Hour will be held in the Blackfoot Communications Party Pavilion.
Admission is free and will be on Fridays from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
During Happy Hour all pints will be on tap for $4, a rotating $3 Ro-Tater Tot Special will be featured, alongside $10 Meal Deals, and additional chef-inspired menu items according to the PaddleHeads’ release.
Centerfield Cinema, presented by the Missoula PaddleHeads, The Roxy Theatre and the Trail 103.3, will still be held on Thursday nights at Ogren Park Allegiance Field with the Goonies being showed on June 18 and Mean Girls being shown on June 25.
You can purchase a ticket to Centerfield Cinema online here.