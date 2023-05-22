KALISPELL, Mont. - A search and rescue organization in Montana is reporting a rise in search and rescue missions as temperatures are getting warmer.
Two Bear Air said the following in a Facebook post:
"As previously posted on this page, back on May 8th we searched and located a hiker in Glacier National Park who went missing for 3 days.
On May 14th we were requested by Shoshone County to hoist out an injured hiker from a challenging location. Subject was hoisted and delivered to advanced medical care without incident and is expected to make full recovery.
May 17th we were requested by Flathead County Sheriffs Office for assistance in searching for an overdue hiker with a medical history that was of concern. We arrived on scene and received a briefing from North Valley Sar. Based on NVSAR info, we started a search from the air and were able to locate subject. We hoisted our Rescue Specialist down to subject and hoisted her out to safety. After being cleared by our Medical Director she was delivered to family members a little tired and sore, but expected to be back to good as new.
May 20th we were requested by Flathead County Sheriffs office to assist a man injured at Finger Lake. Our Rescue Specialist was hoisted down to subject. Subject was hoisted out with some injuries and delivered to Whitefish Fire Department for advanced medical care and transport to hospital. Subject expected to make full recovery."
Two Bear Air is reminding people before they venture out in the outdoors, they should let someone know where they are going and when they plan to return.
Be prepared with supplies if there is an unexpected event related to an accident, weather ore medical related issue.
Two Bear Air said in the Facebook post people should have a form of satallite communication due to little cellphone service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.