MISSOULA - The University of Montana Police Department received another report of two bears on UM's main campus.
The report came in just after midnight of one large bear and one smaller bear. According to UMPD, Fish, Wildlife & Parks have been notified. Right now UMPD is asking that people be aware of your surroundings and stay clear of the bears if you see them.
The bears were not reported to be aggressive and UMPD suspects they are most likely looking for garbage, an easy source of food.
Please call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 911 in the event you encounter these bears. The information will be forwarded to FWP to assist their relocation efforts. Below are some safety tips for bear encounters.
- Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.
- Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.
- Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.
- Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.
- If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.
You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by visiting the US Forest Service “Be Bear Aware” webpage.