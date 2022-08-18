Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor.

In central Missoula, a two bed, two bath home will sell for $135,000 through a lottery drawing. To compare, in July, Missoula's median home price was $525,000.

The 588-square-foot home is selling through Trust Montana, a statewide community land trust. The home is permanently affordable because it sets on trusted land, providing a special opportunity for Missoulians in a tough market.

"It’s really important we keep our community members in town and keep our workers in town," Hermina Harold, Trust Montana's executive director, said. "We wish we had more than just one home coming on for sale right now, but this is available for $135,000."

Interested buyers do have to meet criteria to enter the drawing.

Applicants must earn below 80% of Missoula's median income, which for a single person household is $45,750 per year.

They also must complete a HUD-certified homebuyers course and submit a preapproval letter from a lender.

Megan Twohig, a broker at Glacier Sotheby's overseeing the sale, explained why efforts like this are important for keeping Missoula's character.

“I grew up in Missoula," Twohig said. "I think being able to afford a house here is very important. I think we’re all seeing loss of talent, loss of wonderful individuals, loss of character with this housing crisis. It's really important to do as many creative things as we can to keep affordable housing and keep Missoulians here.”

Applications are due by September 2 and the drawing will take place September 7.

It's important to note this is permanent affordable housing, so when it eventually sells again, the resale will be restricted. The owner will earn limited equity.

For more information on the listing and application process, click here.