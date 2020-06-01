On June 2, Missoula County voters will be given the option to vote for or against a local gas tax on the ballot.
In March 2020 the Missoula County Commissioners voted for gas tax to be included on the primary ballot. If voters approve the tax, there will be a two-cent per-gallon tax increase. The tax will be used to fund local road repairs and other infrastructure project.
However, Missoula County residents have differing opinions on the subject. Missoula resident Alex Keith said he gets both sides but it doesn’t make sense for him to vote for the initiative.
“If I had to choose, I’d say no [to the initiative], just for being a new homeowner myself,” Keith said.
On the other side, Boston Sullivan said he would be willing to pay the extra cost because of person experience on the roads.
“I don’t mind the small price increase because I think we should have better roads to drive on. I’m actually a delivery driver and I encounter a lot of really unkept roads throughout most of my shift,” Sullivan said.
Voters will decide Tuesday whether or not the proposed gas tax will pass in Missoula County.