Two people are dead and a third has being treated in the hospital after a shooting in St. Regis Saturday night.
Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said just before 5 p.m. Saturday night they received a call from a woman who came home to find her three family members had been shot in their house just north of St. Regis.
Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to Mineral County Hospital, then transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where they were air lifted to Spokane. Investigators believe the suspect was also killed.
"The investigation is still ongoing but it appears all that where involved with the shooting were on scene." Sheriff Mike Toth said.
There is no threat to the public at this time.
the Department of Criminal Investigation and Missoula County Sheriff's Office have been assisting in the investigation. Crews were on scene until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities are still reaching out to the next of kin and have not released the identities of the victims at this time.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information is made available.