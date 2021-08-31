MISSOULA -- Two Florence moms are proving that having young kids doesn't mean you can't follow your dreams.
What started as a conversation while their kids were on the playground, has become a reality for Amanda Stover and Erika Esch who are serving up tasty food, out of a school bus.
Stover said they wanted to locally sourced food.
"Everything that we source is from the Bitterroot Valley on out. So we try to keep it within Montana as much as we possibly can," Stover said.
They started the Bitterroot Breakfast Bus, which represents their sustainable lifestyles, but Esch said it's not without their families' support.
"When you do this and you have a family, it's your whole family. It effects everybody, but it's been a positive effect for my whole family I think," Esch said.
They had a slow start when they opened in March of 2020, but Stover said they were determined.
"Everything fell into place pretty quickly. You know, when you put two moms together, things happen fast," she said.
With a new location off of U.S. Highway 93, they're gaining popularity, while following the standards they've set for their business.
"Everything that we use is compostable and about once a week we take it up to Garden City compost in Missoula and dump it," Stover said.
They're business supports local farmers and ranchers, so everyone can enjoy eating locally sourced products.
"It's important to us to know where our food comes from, for our families and our kids, and we feel that most people would agree," Stover said.
From Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, the Bitterroot Breakfast Bus is giving 10% of their profits to teachers in the Florence-Carlton School District.
You can find the bus at 5415 US-93, Florence, MT 59833 in the Rustic Hut parking lot.
They're open Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.