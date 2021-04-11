MISSOULA, Mont. - Two people were killed after a head-on collision Saturday night, shutting down the Russell Street Bridge for several hours.
The Missoula Police Department said the call for the crash came in around 11:15 pm Saturday. Sgt. Mike Hebert tells Montana Right Now, two men were driving the wrong way across the bridge at a high speed with their headlights off.
The men then crashed into a car going the right direction. The men were pronounced dead at the scene and the woman in the other car was brought to St. Patrick's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Russel Street Bridge was shut down for nearly five hours and has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.