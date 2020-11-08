MISSOULA- Two people were killed and two were injured in an accident on MT-200 Sunday afternoon.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) tells us the call came in at 1:46 pm Sunday, November 8.
A 2000 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old male from Bonner lost control and crossed the center line, hitting a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 in the westbound lane.
The 17-year-old driver and a male passenger in the car were killed in the accident. MHP says neither were wearing their seatbelts.
A second passenger in the Civic, an 18-year-old man from Seeley Lake, and the driver of the Dodge, a 44-year-old woman from Clinton, were both injured in the accident and transported to St. Patrick in Missoula.
The 18-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and the driver of the Dodge was.
Speed is a suspected factor in the accident and roads at the time were covered in snow and ice according to MHP.