MISSOULA- Two Missoula men accused of distributing meth in Missoula have been arrested and are facing drug trafficking charges.
According to a release from the FBI, court documents say investigators received information claiming Leon Paul Kavis, Jr., 36, and Dylan Roy Mace, 28, were distributing large amounts of meth in the Missoula area.
Both Kravis and Mace were arrested on November 18 in Missoula without incident.
Leon Paul Kavis was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Dylan Roy Mace was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.
The men had their initial appearances Thursday in U.S. District Court in Missoula.
An investigation was conducted by the FBI Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency and Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force. The FBI MRVCTF consists of agents from the FBI and investigators with the Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the Kalispell Police Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Probation and Parole.