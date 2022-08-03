UPDATE: AUG. 3 AT 9:39 A.M.

Our reporter on scene said two men were arrested after the standoff with law enforcement at a home near the Wye and Evaro hill.

Our reporter said the two men peacefully climbed down from the garage loft.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: AUG. 3 AT 8:07 A.M.

Two burglary suspects are believed to be barricaded inside a home near the Wye, the Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli told us.

Maricelli said the homeowners are not home, and they notified law enforcement of a potential burglary inside their home.

The burglary started around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no threat to the public, and the situation is contained.

Residents in the immediate area were instructed to lock in place.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Police Department and SWAT are on scene.

MISSOULA, Mont. - There is heavy law enforcement activity by the Wye towards Evaro hill Wednesday.

Our reporter on scene said a loud speaker is being used telling someone they are under arrest and asking them to come out of a house.

Our reporter also said there are sirens and there was an announcement of a police K9.

Closures are in place on Trucker Lane and Lady Glass Slipper Lane from Highway 93 to Paintbrush Lane.

We are working to find more information.