The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:

MISSOULA, Mont. - Two officers have been released from the hospital.

On May 8, 2022, Officers responded to a call for service regarding a building in the 500 block of Front St. being broken into. Officers responded and a 17-year-old male was in the old Western Montana Clinic building. As the officers were taking the male into custody the 17-year-old male assaulted two officers. Officers were able to take the male into custody and he was charged with multiple offenses. The officers went to the hospital for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, they have since been released.

At this time no additional details are available, and the investigation is continuing.