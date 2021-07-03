BITTERROOT NATIONAL FOREST, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest Facebook reported there were two new fires Friday in the forest.
The Halfway Fire (BRF-21139) is half an acre large and was caused by lightning.
Initial attack resources included three firefighters and a helicopter for water drops. Firefighters are continuing to mop-up Saturday.
The Eastman Fire (BRF-21140) is 1/10 acre large and was human-caused.
Initial attack resources included three firefighters and an engine. The fire is reported to be contained and in mop-up status.
Updates were given on two other fires burning in the forest as well.
The Woods Creek Fire (BRF-21112) is 20 acres large and caused by lightning.
As of Saturday afternoon, the fire is staffed with one type 2 initial attack 20 person crew, two engines and a 10 person initial attack crew.
The fire has handline and hose around it and mop-up is continuing today. Crews will also grid for spot fires. Minimal growth on the fire was reported Friday.
The Lost Elk Fire (BRF-21125) is half an acre large, is currently in mop-up status and is staffed with six firefighters.
According to the report, the fire was caused by lightning and is not accessible by road.
Both the Castle Rock and Paint Fires reported yesterday have been called out.
Only one new lightning strike was reported in the forest Friday, and crews will continue to patrol and respond to firefighters that may be smoldering from recent storms.
“Often times, smokes are not visible until the next day or later, occasionally even weeks after a lightning strike,” the update from the Discover Bitterroot National Forest Facebook said.