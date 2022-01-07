MISSOULA, Mont. - Two snowmobilers were rescued near Missoula Thursday night in severe winter conditions.
Search and Rescue crews responded Thursday night to rescue the overdue snowmobilers in the Lolo Hot Springs area.
However, crews remained on standby until Friday morning due to the severe conditions such as high avalanche danger and unknown terrain.
"Please keep in mind our SAR folks are highly trained volunteers that go out when many of us would not do so," the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "With that said, part of their training is to recognize conditions that are so extreme they are ultimately putting their lives at risk and those they are trying to rescue."
A trail groomer familiar with the area found the two snowmobilers around midnight Thursday, MCSO said.
MCSO suggests the following tips for folks going out into the backcountry during winter:
- Make a plan and be ready for unforeseen events
- Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return
- Bring snacks, water, more layers and tools to make a fire
- Stay updated on avalanche conditions
