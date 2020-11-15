MISSOULA - Two people were taken to the hospital and later died after a car drove off I-90 and into the river, east of Missoula Saturday night.
According to information from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula County Search and Rescue and other emergency responders were called an area off I-90 near mile maker 109, after the car went off the road, landing in the river.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in a press release the car was headed west when the car veered off to the right hitting a guard rail. The driver, a 42-year-old man, over corrected to the left, crossing all lanes of traffic, and broke through the guard rail on the bridge.
As the car fell into the river, one passenger, a 37-year-old female, was ejected from the car and later found along the river bank.
The car was found submerged in the middle of the river with the driver and a 5-year-old passenger still inside. Rescue crews were able to pull the vehicle from the river and send to two passengers to the hospital, where they later died of their injuries.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and says they are looking into multiple factors.
Sgt Sean Finley with the Highway Patrol wants to remind all drivers, "We are in winter driving now, whether the road is wet or not be sure to slow down."
This story will be updated with additional information as it is available.