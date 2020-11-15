MISSOULA - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car drove off I-90 and into the river, east of Missoula Saturday night.
According to information from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula County Search and Rescue and other emergency responders were called an area off I-90 near mile maker 108, after the car went off the road, landing in the river.
A notification from the Montana Department of Transportation Road Conditions Map, indicated a car went through the guardrail on the bridge just west of the Bonner interchange.
Three people were in the vehicle when it crashed. One person was reportedly able to get out. Two others were taken to the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Missoula Rural Fire and Missoula County Search and Rescue teams were able to remove the vehicle from the river.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
This story will be updated with additional information as it is available.