ARLEE, Mont. - Two people died in a head-on crash a few miles north of Arlee on U.S. Highway 93 Friday, July 1.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver of a Subaru was going northbound, crossed over to the southbound lanes and hit a Toyota Camery head-on.

The Subaru driver, a 40-year-old man from Charlo, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Camery were taken to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula to treat life-threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old driver, a woman from Honduras, was injured, and the 21-year-old passenger, also a woman from Honduras, died.

MHP said the Subaru driver was not wearing their seatbelt, and alcohol is considered a factor.