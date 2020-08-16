MISSOULA- A University of Montana student and his spouse were walking along South Avenue around 10:30 Saturday night when they were robbed at gunpoint.
Campus Police say the two victims saw a car jump the sidewalk, drive on the grass, jump the sidewalk again and park in the road. When they approached the car, the driver got out and yelled obscenities before pointing a handgun at the couple and saying, "give me everything you got."
Two women also got out of the car, yelled at the driver to put the gun away, then left the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a white man in his early twenties around 5'10" with a skinny build. He was wearing a flat brim hat, jeans, and a t-shirt. The car is a maroon 4 door passenger car with a Montana license plate.
No one was hurt during this indecent, and it is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the University of Montana Police Department at (406) 243-6131 or (406)243-4000.