TROY, Mont. - A Chevy Silverado turning into a private driveway was struck by a Jeep Wrangler on MT-56, killing one person Friday.
The Jeep reportedly came over the crest of the hill as the truck was turning, hitting the driver’s side front end of the Chevy, causing the Jeep to go off the west side of the road, rolling and flipping multiple times, Montana Highway Patrol reported.
The driver and one passenger were ejected from the Jeep, with the 32-year-old passenger being taken by air to Logan Health where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.
Neither of the ejected passengers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
A 7-year-old, an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old in the Jeep were wearing seat belts with only one reportedly being injured and taken to a hospital after the crash. Their condition at this time is unknown.
The driver of the Chevy, a 77-year-old man was uninjured and reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
