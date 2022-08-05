MISSOULA, Mont. - Two small fires were found in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District of Lolo National Forest Friday.

A Facebook post by Lolo National Forest (LNF) said a pilot in a private plane discovered the West Fork Gold Creek Fire while flying over the Rattlesnake Friday morning and alerted fire managers.

Forest service pilots then found the Mineral Peak Fire while surveying the West Fork Gold Creek Fire.

WEST FORK GOLD CREEK FIRE

The West Fork Gold Creek Fire is located a 1/2 mile south of West Fork Gold Creek Trail #52, one mile northwest of Mineral Peak Lookout, approximately 5-7 air miles northwest of Missoula.

The fire is burning .1 to .2 acres in thick timber creating some smoke, according to LNF.

The cause is unknown.

There are currently no closures; however, LNF said people may be able to see or smell smoke on the West Fork Gold Creek Trail #52. The trail remains open and is not threatened.

LNF said in regard to planned action to put out the fire:

"Due to current dry and hot conditions, and predicted fire activity, two firefighters were dropped at the fire by helicopter and they are assisting air support with periodic water bucket drops from a nearby lake. Water bucket drops will cool and check fire spread until firefighters can reach the fire via the ground. Additional firefighters (both Forest Service and Montana DNRC personnel) are hiking to the fire via the West Fork Gold Creek Trailhead and will conduct suppression actions."

MINERAL PEAK FIRE

The Mineral Peak Fire is burning 150 yards beneath and to the east of the Mineral Peak Lookout, approximately 5-7 air miles northwest of Missoula.

It is burning a tenth of an acre in brush/patchy vegetation in steep, rocky terrain, according to LNF.

The cause is unknown.

There are currently no closures, and LNF said due to the fire burning in rocky terrain, Mineral Peak is not directly threatened.

Firefighters are hiking on Mineral Peak Road to the fire to take the proper suppression efforts depending on the terrain and fire behavior.