The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Two suspects were taken into custody after a violent offense was reported to Missoula Police Department at 1919 N. Johnson St. The suspects left in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield to police. Officers pursued the vehicle due to the nature of the reported offense.
Two suspects were located and taken into custody. Missoula Police Department continues to investigate the reported offense. There is no threat to the public.
No additional incident details are available."
