The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an occupant with multiple outstanding felony warrants around 12:25 PM on March 23, 2022.
The vehicle pulled over and the officer contacted the occupants of the vehicle and advised them the reason for the stop. The occupants provided false names, but the officer recognized the occupants and advised them to turn off the vehicle. Instead, the driver, Julia Mendoza, drove off at a high rate of speed almost hitting the officer with the rear tire of the Maroon GMC SUV. The officer and additional responding officer pursued the fleeing vehicle based on the severity of the felony outstanding warrants and the disregard for citizen safety. When a person makes the decision to flee from an officer, multiple community members lives are unnecessarily put at risk.
The pursuit started near Paxson St and Brooks St and continued through the city limits of Missoula and on many local streets. The suspect vehicle reached speeds upwards of 80 MPH during the pursuit.
The pursuit terminated near Humble and South Ave when the suspect vehicle went into a deadend road. Both occupants, Julia Mendoza, and Tagen Sruhs, were taken into Custody. During the search incident to arrest officers located substances consistent with Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
Julia Mendoza and Tagen Sruhs were arrested on charges of Criminal Endangerment, Possession of Dangerous Drug, and Intent to Distribute Dangerous Drugs.
Missoula Police Department Lt. McLean is seeking assistance from the public. Lt. McLean is looking to speak with anyone who was nearly hit by the fleeing vehicle or whose safety was endangered by the fleeing vehicle. Please contact Lt. McLean at 406-552-6332 if you have information to provided.
This investigation is still under investigation and if additional details become public information, I will provide an update.
