U.S. Fire Administrator tours Missoula Rural Fire District's new fire station #4

MISSOULA, Mont. - The U.S. Fire Administrator got to check out the Missoula Rural Fire District's new Fire Station #4 in Bonner, which has been operational for nearly two months.

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell was appointed by President Biden in October 2021 and came to Missoula to speak at the Graduation Ceremony for the International Association of Firefighters 7th District Leadership Series that took place Wednesday.

Merrell said the new facility hit all the marks. She was extremely impressed with their response capabilities, the fitness room that's easily accessible and its all-around cleanliness.

She said cancer is one of the top killers of firefighters right now, but the fire station's gear washing area will help prevent it.

"We have to make sure that they are cleaning their gear, [and] that they're de coning," Merrell said. "They have hit every single point for this being a state-of-the-art fire station."

Merrell said people across the country think fires have gone down, but in reality, they haven't, they just aren't being reported properly.

She said many underestimates how high the risk levels are in rural areas. Knowing the risk level is important because risk evaluation plays a huge role in getting federal grants.