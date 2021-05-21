MISSOULA, Mont. - The U.S. Forest History Museum in Missoula is looking to fill their lot with a new conservation center that will serve as an "anchor" for the entire new facility for the museum.
Executive Director, Lisa Tate says they are putting the pieces of this museum together, right now they are in the stages of project design.
The soon to be National Conservation Legacy Center will focus on educating people about the country's natural heritage and house museum artifacts... The executive director says... It only makes sense that the architecture of the building the will be sustainable and environmentally-friendly.
"We were so excited to get wood innovations grant to be able to help us design our new conservation legacy center featuring mass timber and other innovative wood products, it will be a world class building, there is nothing like it in the united states and it will be right here in Missoula, Montana, " said Tate.
With a little help from Montanans, we could be sharing this experience with others across the country.
"These are all exhibits that will rotate over time....When they leave the center we will send them on the roads so they can become traveling exhibits and go to museums all around the united states," Tate said.
The center is currently on track for a 2024 opening date.
You are encouraged to contact the U.S Forest History Museum in Missoula for volunteer and fundraising opportunities.