On Friday, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue stopped in Missoula to discuss changes to the USDA Forest Service in Montana and across the country.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the memo is a blueprint for reforms to help the national forest and grasslands continue to meet the needs of America.
The plan included increasing productivity in recreation and timber production and using them as tools to decrease fire risk. They also said they want to build trust with the ranchers. This would include speeding up the permit process so that those who need access to the lands can get it.
Senator Jon Tester planned on attending the event but was unable to come. However, he said the memo is a continuation of the work him and his staff have been doing for years.
"But the fact is, in order to properly manage our public lands, the Forest Service needs more capacity, and as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I will keep fighting to make sure they have the tools to get the job done," Tester said.
Secretary Purdue said they've been able to move forward in the right direction with the cooperation of the local community.
"When we build this up from the beginning and [with] the community basis, that's when we'll prevail both on the land and in the courts," Purdue said.
He added that the memo he signed gives the department direct authority to hire firefighters quickly.