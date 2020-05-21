MISSOULA- The 2020 fall semester at the University of Montana will start early.
The 2020 fall semester at UM will start Wednesday, August 19, and will end Wednesday November 25.
UM officials announced the change as a mitigation measure in response to COVID-19.
“We are committed to keeping our students, faculty and staff as safe and healthy as possible,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “The intention behind the adjusted dates is to eliminate the need to return to campus after Thanksgiving to complete the semester. We believe this will reduce the potential for travel-related COVID exposure.”
Other considerations such as whether winter-session classes will be offered between the fall and spring semesters and how Commencement ceremonies will be handled in the fall and spring are currently being worked on.
“We still have some decisions to make around the new semester dates,” Bodnar said, “and we will ensure that information is communicated promptly to enable our students and employees to plan accordingly.”
The 2021 spring semester will start on Monday, January 11.
For the latest updates and other information, you can visit the University of Montana Fall 2020 website here.