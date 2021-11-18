MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana sent an alert Thursday regarding a sexual assault on campus.
According to the alert, the UM Police Department received the report of behavior involving sexual assault of a student that took place in an on-campus residence hall in September 2021. The perpetrator is known to the victim.
The alert says while the incident took place in September, UMPD received the report on Nov. 17.
The alert goes on to say that if you are in need of support as a survivor or secondary survivor of violence, harassment, or discrimination, the UM Student Advocacy Resource Center offers free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.