MISSOULA - A message from the University of Montana campus alert system indicates there was a possible shooting reported near the Creekside Apartments on East Broadway.
The alert says Missoula Police are asking people to avoid the area along the river.
Our reporter on scene says there are multiple Missoula Police Officers at various points along East Broadway near the river. Most of the officers are armed.
Other details are unknown at this time. We have a reporter working to gather more information. Additional details will be added to this story as they are available.