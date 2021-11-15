MISSOULA, Mont. - University of Montana students who are part of the Kyiyo Native American Student Association group were surprised with a big donation on Monday.
In honor of Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person who passed away last month, UM announced a $300,000 endowment fund that will preserve the school's annual Kyiyo Pow Wow event that's been going on since 1968.
The Pow Wow is one of the oldest and largest student-sponsored Pow Wow's in the nation. The donation came as a shock to current Kyiyo Native American Student Association members like Brianna Ashley.
"I was just so blessed and shocked that this foundation's here for us because we're going to be able to do Pow Wow. We're going to be able to do this for generations to come so, I'm so blessed," Ashley said.
The two-day long event is full of dancing, singing and sharing stories in an effort to preserve the rich heritage of Native Americans. However, making it happen every year isn't an easy task.
"We put in 20 to 30 hours a week trying to fundraise for this pow wow. It's tens of thousands of dollars for just this two-day event. So, for us to have this foundation, it's exciting for not only Kyiyo [executives], Kyiyo members, old advisors, [and] students. It's a huge shockwave to the community," Ashley said.
Blackfeet Chief Earl Old Person was a fixture at the annual Pow Wow event as a member of the rawhide singers. UM President Seth Bodnar says that's why the funds are made in his honor.
"We are very saddened at his passing but so grateful for the impact that he had on this University, on this entire state and on Indigenous peoples around the world," Bodnar said.
Friends and family of Chief Old Person shared stories and memories of him at the event.
Ashley said the Pow Wow won't be the same without Chief Old Person, but said he'll be there in spirit.
"We're going to see Chief Old Person in spirit and also through the energy he's bringing to the Pow Wow for years to come," Ashley said.
UM's 53rd Annual Kyiyo Pow Wow Celebration is happening April 15-16.