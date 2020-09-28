MISSOULA - With fall semester beginning and ending earlier this year because of the pandemic, the University of Montana is offering a winter session to help students make the most of their break. The public also is invited to enroll in classes.
More than 50 courses, from anthropology to history to planetary astronomy, will be offered during the three-week session, with almost all of the classes offered entirely online and remotely. The winter session will run Nov. 30-Dec. 18.
“We are very excited to see the broad range of courses that were developed by faculty for the winter session,” said Nathan Lindsay, UM vice provost for Academic Affairs. “Many of these are general education courses that will appeal to a wide range of students, but it’s also great to see that a good number of upper division and graduate classes will be available. For students who want to continue their studies during this longer winter break, this is a wonderful opportunity.”
Before opting to host a winter session, UM polled students, staff and faculty to gauge their interest, and there was a high level of enthusiasm across the Griz community, said Becka Simons, associate director of UM Summer.
“One student said this session would be very helpful for graduating early and reducing stress during the fall and spring semesters,” she said. “Another student said the session would give them more flexibility, which is critical – especially as students are working hard to stay in school during the pandemic.”
Advising for Winter Session 2020 and spring 2021 will begin the first week of October, and registration will open the week of Oct. 26. Summer Session 2021 registration opens the week of Nov. 9.
For more information about Winter Session, including frequently asked questions for students, faculty and instructors, visit www.umt.edu/winter or email UMWinter@mso.umt.edu.