UM aphasia group helps stroke survivors

MISSOULA, Mont. - A group at the University of Montana is preparing graduate students for careers in speech-language pathology and counseling while helping stroke survivors across the nation.
Jeff Mumford suffered a stroke in July 2019. He now lives with aphasia. He explained what his life is like.
"My mind is working fine, roughly, not completely," Mumford said. "But, when I try to say stuff out loud, I can't do it. I just can't do it. Coming up with words is really hard and so a lot of times I just can't do it."
He participated in the group last summer where he focused on prepositions and building sentences. Before the group, he could only say simple sentences. Now, he's able to build complex comparisons.
"The Honda Pilot is less expensive than the Chevrolet Traverse, but it has more bells and whistles," Mumford shared. "Did you hear that?! Isn't that great?! The fact that I could say it here. I wasn't writing it down. Now that I think of it, it's even more just to come up with it just right here. Wow! I'm thrilled about all this stuff."
He went on to share more about his improvements, saying long words out loud like, exponent, curmudgeon and extemporaneously.
The UM Interprofessional Aphasia Community Group is part of the larger Big Sky Aphasia Program's Intensive Comprehensive Aphasia Program (BSAP ICAP). Mumford was one of eight people to participate in the program in 2020. Students worked with participants in groups and individually, helping them improve their communication and teach them and their families wellness strategies.
Dr. Cathy Off, director of the Big Sky Aphasia Program, said it gave students experience that they couldn't get in a classroom.
"To be really scared from the very beginning [and think] how do I work with these folks, how do I learn to adapt, and then seeing their strengths and skills that emerge after the end of this program are pretty amazing," Off said.
The university is now accepting applicants for the next session. Applications are due Monday, March 22.
Mumford said it was a big deal to be surrounded by people who could relate to his challenges.
Moving forward, he is preparing for an eight minute talk, all by himself, in front of his church. He will share his story and talk about all the people that have helped him along the way with aphasia.
If you or a loved live with aphasia, below is a list of additional resources: