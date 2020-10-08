MISSOULA -- The University of Montana was awarded a $21 million dollar contract for a groundbreaking project.
The money will help UM Researchers build 220 stations, through the plains area of the Upper Missouri River Basin, that will monitor soil moisture and snow pack. The goal is that these stations will help prevent natural disasters and help farmers and ranchers plan for the season.
The director of the Montana Climate Office in UM, Kelsey Jencso said, frozen and saturated soil, along with snow pack on the plains, played a major role in the 2011 and 2019 floods in Montana.
"Those floods precipitated a bunch of disasters, billions of dollars of damage, loss of infrastructure, flooding and an outcome of that is that we realized we needed better monitoring," Jencso said.
He said the stations will monitor factors like the temperature, rainfall, and moisture, but also the underground soil water content.
"That sets the stage for how much water might run of if we have a large snow melt event," Jensco said. "It tells us something about what the soils themselves can store and take in, but also what may run off and eventually become ground water for our consumptive use," Jensco said.
He added that it will also help farmers and ranchers understand drought conditions as well as planning for water supplies and fire conditions.
"This will be a year-round measurement and these measurements are collected every five minutes so the public will be able to access this data online at our website," Jencso said.
The contract is part of a larger project in collaboration with Climate Offices of Wyoming, North and South Dakota and Nebraska.
Each station costs around $60,000 and Jencso is hoping to get all the stations built in the next five years. There will be one station roughly ever 25 square miles.