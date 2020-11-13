MISSOULA -- The University of Montana's Accelerate Montana program was awarded nearly $300,000 to support woman in business impacted by COVID-19.
Data from the National Women's Law Center states that four times more women than men dropped out of the workforce due to the pandemic.
The CARES Act Recovery Grant funds aim to support rural, indigenous and urban Montana woman in business, through free, online micro-courses.
Accelerate Montana's Blackstone LaunchPad and Pursue Your Passions programs will work together to provide training, coaching and support for woman through the courses.
Blackstone LaunchPad’s director of women's entrepreneurship and leadership who oversees Pursue Your Passions, Morgan Slemberger said the courses are designed to help woman succeed in the workforce, despite the pandemic.
"These courses will feature some marketing strategy, how to leverage your brand digitally, how to make online sales, how to optimize and online store, these are some of our goals," Slemberger said.
The program is looking for instructors across the state who want to support the initiative and help out Montana Businesses.
Tags
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News For You
Stay up-to-date on the day's most important Missoula & Kalispell news.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.