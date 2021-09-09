Missoulians gather for the annual UM homecoming parade

MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to construction on the Beartracks (Higgins) Bridge, the University of Montana's Homecoming Parade has been canceled.

The Alumni Office and city and state officials worked to navigate around the construction, but could not find a viable route to meet the needs of all participants.

There are still other events scheduled for Homecoming Week with the theme Heart of the Grizzly. For more information on upcoming events, you can visit Homecoming 2021 (grizalum.org).

